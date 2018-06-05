'F*** you!' yells man, 28, facing choke, assault charges

A man has yelled 'F*** you!” to the Gympie court after being denied bail on a domestic violence matter.

"F*** you," yelled an agitated prisoner as he was denied bail for domestic violence offences in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan had just refused the man bail during a three-day adjournment, which will allow the magistrate to research and consider the penalty for offences including assaulting and choking his former partner.

"He grabbed her and shook her and as she tried to call the police, grabbed her by the throat, causing her to struggle to breathe," police told the court.

The man, 28 pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order, assaulting a woman and possessing a drug pipe and two knives in public, all on September 19, 2015 and to failing to appear in court on October 12, 2015.

It was that failure to appear in court that led to the man's current incarceration.

Mr Callaghan remanded the man in custody during the lunch break, to give duty solicitor Chris Anderson time to obtain instructions and present submissions on penalty.

After lunch, police sought jail time and the defence a non-custodial punishment.

But Mr Callaghan said neither had had time to provide comparative cases to help him determine a fair penalty.

He said the man, who had turned himself in earlier in the day, should have obtained legal representation to help with this. "Someone should have put some effort in," he said, adding that he now would, "in fairness to the community and in fairness to the defendant".

He adjourned the case to Thursday for sentence and refused bail.

"F*** you, f*** you man," the prisoner said as he was led away.

Mr Callaghan asked police and defence representatives to advise the man that he was fortunately not to have been sentenced with additional jail time for contempt of court.