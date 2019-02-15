Menu
Renault released the video of Daniel Ricciardo struggling to fit in at his new job.
Motor Sports

‘What do you do here?’ Ricciardo’s awkward first day at Renault

by Jack Austin
15th Feb 2019 12:55 PM

RENAULT have released a video of Daniel Ricciardo's 'first day' at their Enstone base as he was introduced to the team.

The video parodies the Aussie's arrival as he first misses the turning into the factory before having to sit through a long HR meeting… in French.

Ricciardo saw his new car for the first time this week as Renault released their RS19 before testing begins in Barcelona next week.

It will also be the first time we get a look at the new front wing which Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn hopes will improve overtaking with cars being able to follow each other more closely.

However, while those changes would suit the overtaking abilities of Ricciardo, the 29-year-old isn't as hopeful as Brawn that the amendments will make that much difference to the cars.

 

Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg at the Renault launch.
"Testing is super important to build my relationship with the engineer and the car crew and the guys that I'm going to be interacting with every weekend," he told FoxSport.com.au.

"The personnel have always been really cool from day one, very welcoming, down-to-earth, normal. No one has had an intimidating presence, they've just been warm and welcoming and tried to make me feel as comfortable as possible.

"I don't expect the changes to be dramatic. I would like to think they have some effect but I don't think it will turn the racing 180 [degrees].

"It is still going to be naturally difficult to follow cars, it's not going to all of a sudden become 100 per cent easier. It will be difficult. I would like to say while it won't completely cure it, it will be a step better. But hard to say.

"I wouldn't be sold on it will be a whole new form of racing, as much as I would love to say that. I don't think the change is significant to do that."

