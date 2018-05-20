Blues lift FA Cup after penalty drama

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho will meet in the dugouts of the FA Cup final

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho will meet in the dugouts of the FA Cup final

EDEN Hazard's first-half penalty proved decisive as Chelsea salvaged their season by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final in what is widely expected to be manager Antonio Conte's swan song.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates with the FA Cup trophy. This may well have been his last appearance for the club with speculation surrounding his future continuiing to grow.

The Belgian's searing pace earned the spot-kick in the 21st minute after forcing Phil Jones into a desperate lunging tackle and he coolly tucked it away for what proved to be the winner.

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill hailed the win as a "dream come true".

Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after their victory in the FA Cup final.



"You can see what it means to us, the staff, the fans," he told the BBC.

"This was to save our season. Not in an arrogant way but we have to try and win things.

"That's two in two, a league title and an FA Cup."

Jose Mourinho's United were dismal in a scrappy first half and although they improved significantly after the break they were denied a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph and ended the season without a trophy.

Could this have been Antonio Conte’s final outting as Chelsea boss?

Chelsea, whose Premier League title defence fizzled out into a fifth-placed finish, survived several scares but they defended superbly as Conte celebrated his first domestic cup honour as a manager having seen his side beaten by Arsenal a year ago.

It was only Mourinho's third defeat in 15 Cup finals as a manager.

Mourinho said he was doing his duty as a sportsman by congratulating Chelsea's players and staff for their triumph - but the Portuguese thought his United side should have lifted the trophy.

Gary Cahill lifts the trophy as Chelsea players celebrate their FA Cup final win over Manchester United at Wembley.

"I congratulated them because they won but I don't think they deserved to win," he said.

"I congratulated them because I am a sportsman.

"They scored one more goal than us and they got the cup and so I've got to do what my job asks me to do.

"I'm the Manchester United manager and I have to be respectful, not just because they were my previous club but because they were the opponent that won the cup.

"I think we deserved to win, I think we were the best team, but that's football."