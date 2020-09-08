Menu
Williams Family (left to right):Pamela, Shaniqua, Martina, Leanne, Shelera and Trista Williams all played for Bailey's Diamonds second grade Grafton Hockey Association side on Saturday.
Hockey

FAB FIVE: Williams family take over Grafton hockey match

Mitchell Keenan
Angie Day and , sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
WE'VE seen five fathers and sons playing in one team, but Grafton Hockey Association side Baileys Diamonds have gone one better with five members of the same family taking the field in one game.

In what was a special and possibly record breaking moment on Saturday, mother Leanne Williams played a hockey game with all five of her daughters on the field at the same time.

Leanne and her daughters are all playing for Leanne's long term club Baileys, but the absence of a few of the second Grade Baileys Diamonds' regulars created the opportunity.

The youngest of the Williams girls, twins Shaniqua and Shelera, finally joined their older sisters and Leanne for their first game together.

Martina nabbed two goals for Baileys, with the game against Sailors Allure Derma finishing with a 2-2 draw.

Leanne said it was fabulous day and agreed it was a very special moment.

Grafton Daily Examiner

