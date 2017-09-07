24°
News

Fabric to replace plastic in Grafton

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Warren Henderson from Grafton Florist holds up some of the Boomerang Bags that businesses in Grafton are starting to stock.
REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Warren Henderson from Grafton Florist holds up some of the Boomerang Bags that businesses in Grafton are starting to stock. Caitlan Charles
by Caitlan Charles

THEY'RE bright, colourful and good for the environment.

Boomerang Bags will start appearing in Grafton's stores very soon as a way for businesses to reduce their impact on the environment.

Organiser Sharon Lehman said she could see the Boomerang Bang initiative, where customers take a bag from a shop and return it to the same, or a different store that stocks the bags when they return, working well in Yamba and wanted to bring it to Grafton.

"We can't make Grafton plastic free in six months... but we can make a difference,” she said.

Annemaree Henderson from Grafton Florist said a few local business owners were wanting to find an alternative to plastic bags in Grafton.

"When Coles and Woolworths made their announcement back in June to say they were going to by June next year, outlaw plastic bags, everything kicked off from there, with members from the community coming together for a sewing bee to help kick off the Boomerang Bangs campaign.

"We've got a few businesses, not too many yet, we're trying to get between 150 and 200 bags made so that we can do a bit of a launch,” she said.

"We're really hoping we can get them all sewn before Jacaranda.”

Grafton High School is helping out by making the Boomerang Bag display boxes from old pallets for the store to stock the bags.

If you'd like to help out with sewing bags or donate fabrics, you can get in contact with the Boomerang Bag Grafton crew on their Facebook page.

Grafton Daily Examiner
$25 flights a ticket to escape! Tigerair slashes 8000 tickets

$25 flights a ticket to escape! Tigerair slashes 8000...

Budget airline Tigerair has slashed the fares on more than 8000 domestic tickets to celebrate welcoming the airline’s 25 millionth passenger on board.

Be fair, give all the same option say couple

PRIDE: Leigh Swadling (right) and her fiancee Leanne Pilbeam are firmly in the "yes” camp for marriage equality.

Love brings out the best in all

Grafton-born band marks its tenth chapter

The Ninth Chapter have been laying down funk and groove tunes for 10 years so it's time to celebrate with a tour and new single. From left, Fraser Munro, jaz munro, Zac Page, Jaz Munro, Dan Bowland, and Glen McClymonts, tom hilliar - trumpet, fraser munro - guitar, Dillon Carllson - saxophone

Anniversary tour and new single for Clarence funk band

$5 savings hack saved me $50,000

How to save money fast by stashing your fives

Local Partners