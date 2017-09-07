Fabric to replace plastic in Grafton

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Warren Henderson from Grafton Florist holds up some of the Boomerang Bags that businesses in Grafton are starting to stock.

THEY'RE bright, colourful and good for the environment.

Boomerang Bags will start appearing in Grafton's stores very soon as a way for businesses to reduce their impact on the environment.

Organiser Sharon Lehman said she could see the Boomerang Bang initiative, where customers take a bag from a shop and return it to the same, or a different store that stocks the bags when they return, working well in Yamba and wanted to bring it to Grafton.

"We can't make Grafton plastic free in six months... but we can make a difference,” she said.

Annemaree Henderson from Grafton Florist said a few local business owners were wanting to find an alternative to plastic bags in Grafton.

"When Coles and Woolworths made their announcement back in June to say they were going to by June next year, outlaw plastic bags, everything kicked off from there, with members from the community coming together for a sewing bee to help kick off the Boomerang Bangs campaign.

"We've got a few businesses, not too many yet, we're trying to get between 150 and 200 bags made so that we can do a bit of a launch,” she said.

"We're really hoping we can get them all sewn before Jacaranda.”

Grafton High School is helping out by making the Boomerang Bag display boxes from old pallets for the store to stock the bags.

If you'd like to help out with sewing bags or donate fabrics, you can get in contact with the Boomerang Bag Grafton crew on their Facebook page.