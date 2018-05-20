Fabry kicks clear to win Brushgrove Cup

Fabry hits the line more than two lengths clear of hotel Drive in the Brushgrove Cup at Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.

Fabry hits the line more than two lengths clear of hotel Drive in the Brushgrove Cup at Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday. Bill North

RACING: Despite one of the classiest fields assembled for the Brushgrove Cup, none could match Neil Godbolt trained Fabry in the 1206m sprint at Grafton yesterday.

The six-year-old gelding his ninth win from 3 starts in impressive fashion leading all the way to score by two and a half lengths from Scott Henley's Hotel Drive (Ben Looker) and Wayne Lawson's Lady Sioux ($12, Terry Treichel).

Part owner and the trainer's daughter, Alyson Thompson, singled out $4.80 equal favourite Hotel Drive in barrier two as the biggest threat from the gates.

But Fabry ($7) got the jump over the field and the rest was a formality with Glen Colless in the saddle, scoring a win in his only ride for the day.

"We thought he had a very good chance but never knew how tough a battle he was going to get," Thompson said.

"Luckily he got an early lead and kept going."

The win was Fabry's first this preparation after having to settle for second to Latin Boy and Marble at Newcastle and Rosehill.

"He's been running in good company and just found a better horse each run," Thompson said. "Today he got the cookies."

As for a tilt at the July Carnival, Thompson was hesitant to make any bold predictions.

"It would be a nice thought, we'll see what happens," she said.

With the likes of highly-fancied Steven O'Dea trained gelding Butcher Blue ($6, Paul Hammersley), Julie Hodder trained last start winner More Patasi ($4.80 equal favourite, Belinda Hodder)having to settle for an unplaced finish, club officials were thrilled to attract such a quality field for the event.

"This was the best quality field for the Brushgrove Cup in many, many years," Clarence River Jockey Club chairman Graeme Green said during the presentation.

Clarence River Jockey Club chairman Graeme Green, winning jockey Glen Colless and Fabry part-owner, trainer Neil Godbolt's daughter Alyson Thompson with Brushgrove Hotel connections after the running of the Brushgrove Cup. Bill North

Earlier in the day Grafton apprentice jockey Leah Kilner picked up the only double of the day.

She had to do plenty of work to get Terry McCarthy trained Blue Monte ($2.4fav) over the line her first win, the Douse Fire/Barry Freeman Earthmoving Maiden Handicap over 1410m, to run down eventual third-placed Polly A Dor ($8) and then hold off Spirit of Edyn ($31) in a photo finish.

Her second came aboard $2.50 favourite Chloride for Murwillumbah trainer Liam Munro in the Benchmark 65 Handicap.