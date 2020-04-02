Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 9:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        premium_icon One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        News VISITING hours will also be reduced and time limits will be enforced at hospitals right across the Northern Rivers.

        Clarence woman fined for breaching self-isolating orders

        premium_icon Clarence woman fined for breaching self-isolating orders

        Crime First person in area to be issued with $1000 on-the-spot fine by police

        Bottle shop slams foolish social media prank

        premium_icon Bottle shop slams foolish social media prank

        Offbeat 'A joke that ... panicked our customers into a frenzy wasn’t funny'