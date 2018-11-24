Face of the Ghosts gets a facelift

Artists Kade Valja stands with some of his Ghosts as part of his artwork now gracing the walls of the Grafton Ghosts clubhouse.

THE Grafton Ghosts Rugby League Club sheds and canteen are getting a facelift, with artist Kade Valja finishing up a Ghosts-inspired mural.

The Grafton-based artist has made a name for himself painting murals in the local area including under the Grafton bridge, on the Junction Hill water tower, Pelican Playhouse and Shoppingworld.

But now he's spreading his flair into the sporting world, bringing "Casper” to life on the walls of Frank McGuren Field.

Kade landed the job through 'a friend of a friend', taking on the project that is a little different to his usual work and melding the worlds of graffiti and rugby league.

"I only live around the corner, so it's something I drive past every day,” he said.

"Once I saw the wall, (I knew) it could do with something nice and big, and different.”

Kade worked with new Ghosts president Gary Gillespie to come up with a concept.

"Mainly the Casper the ghost characters, a female one, a male one for the toilets, one for the canteen, some umpires,” he said. "All of the characters that are necessary in the football arena Casper-fied.

"That was the base, and then I brought in my own aesthetic and put in this pattern work which only today I've realised mimics the river and the land.”

Kade, who is also working with his friend Matt, said bringing elements of the Clarence Valley into his artwork was never something he tried to do, but happened naturally.

Doing character work is a little outside Kade's usual style, but the artist said it was cool to bring back some of the work he did as a young graffiti artist.

"I did a lot of character work in my early teenage-hood, so I've come back and I've been re-learning a lot of stuff I used to do a lot,” he said.

"It's quite important in a way to see where I have come from and do those old line movements again and different styles. It's good for my practice.”

They will also paint the storage container at the fields.