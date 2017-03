Facebook hacked: MP reminds people to stay safe online

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan is today reminding people to stay safe online following the recent hacking of his Facebook Page

All of his previous posts, including images and videos, were deleted, and followers of his page removed.

"It is a timely reminder that you can never be too safe online." Mr Hogan said. "You may have previously liked or followed my page, but because of the hacking, now don't. The hackers deleted all my old posts and over 3000 of my contacts. "It is disappointing as the page showcases the many talents and remarkable people in our region. The hackers removed all of these images and videos. "I would like to thank the thousands of people who have already re-followed my page." To re-follow the Kevin Hogan Facebook Page, please visit Kevin Hogan MP , hit the 'Like' button. The page has already climbed back to more than 6,600 followers.