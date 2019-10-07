Facebook friend shock: ‘I didn’t expect this’

Nicole Warren wasn't sure if anyone would join her group.

NICOLE Warren wasn't sure if anyone would want to join her Facebook group designed to help local women make friends.

"When I first started it, I was afraid of looking like a fool," she said.

But she started The Springfield Lakes and Surrounds Women's Social Group anyway, and 70 women joined.

Then Springfield News wrote a story about the group - and Ms Warren couldn't have imagined the response.

"The minute it went live on Springfield News, I just got bombarded," she said.

"My phone blew up all weekend. It was notifications from women wanting to join."

Her group of 70 blew out to over 550 within days.

"I wasn't expecting the first 70 members, let alone 550. I didn't think it would take off like this," she said.

"I'm just so happy for everybody within the group who are all making friends and connections."

The first group lunch had six people attend, but the next one has 37 confirmed as going.

"Other women are organising coffee catch-ups and they're going walking together," Ms Warren said.

"I'm just amazed at how many women were in the same boat as me. I thought I was the only one watching the world go by, but there are so many women in that boat."

And it's not just women from Greater Springfield who've been keen to connect.

"I've got people who've joined from the Gold Coast and the northside and Logan. It's been crazy," Ms Warren said.

"We've got women coming from Logan to the lunch, and there are some people in Logan who've organised their own coffee catch up as a result of this."

Ms Warren has been flooded with messages of thanks for starting the group, and its success has also given her another idea.

"I've had a few comments like 'I wish there was a group like this for my husband'," she said.

"So I am going to organise a family fun day where everyone can bring their partners and their kids and we'll have a barbecue or a picnic."