Facelift for busy Lower Clarence road

PRINGLES Way, Lawrence is undergoing a small makeover, but that doesn't include any widening of the road Clarence Valley Council have said.

Commuters couldn't help but notice a little extra room on either side of the road along some areas in recent days. And, given the volume of trucks passing through, some wondered if this was only the beginning of an upgrade to allow more room between passing vehicles.

Roadworks on Pringles Way, Lawrence

But, despite looking like a road-widening operation along parts of this popular wildlife crossing, a spokesperson from council has confirmed this is not the case.

"We are undertaking shoulder repairs and fixing pavement drainage," the spokesperson said.

"This involves cutting material build-up off the pavement so water can drain off the road, and filling drops where the shoulder is lower than the pavement."