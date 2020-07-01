Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Facelift for busy Lower Clarence road

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINGLES Way, Lawrence is undergoing a small makeover, but that doesn't include any widening of the road Clarence Valley Council have said.

Commuters couldn't help but notice a little extra room on either side of the road along some areas in recent days. And, given the volume of trucks passing through, some wondered if this was only the beginning of an upgrade to allow more room between passing vehicles.

 

Roadworks on Pringles Way, Lawrence
Roadworks on Pringles Way, Lawrence

 

But, despite looking like a road-widening operation along parts of this popular wildlife crossing, a spokesperson from council has confirmed this is not the case.

"We are undertaking shoulder repairs and fixing pavement drainage," the spokesperson said.

"This involves cutting material build-up off the pavement so water can drain off the road, and filling drops where the shoulder is lower than the pavement."

clarence valley council lawrence pringles way roadworks
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        Clarence roads in line for $4.7M uprgade

        premium_icon Clarence roads in line for $4.7M uprgade

        News Funding boost part of plan to turbocharge Fixing Local Roads program

        NOW SHOWING: Cinema ready to light up the big screen

        premium_icon NOW SHOWING: Cinema ready to light up the big screen

        Movies SARATON Theatre is preparing the popcorn ahead of reopening its cinemas after more...

        VALE: Tributes flow for Grafton's first woman mayor

        premium_icon VALE: Tributes flow for Grafton's first woman mayor

        News Shirley Adams described as 'true blue Graftonite'