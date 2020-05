FACE LIFT: Work continues to improve the pathways around the pond in See Park, Grafton.

AS LOCKDOWNS ease, residents in Grafton will no doubt welcome smooth addition to a popular park.

See Park in Grafton has been on the receiving end of some much needed upgrades with Clarence Valley Council improving access around the central water feature.

Council have replaced the concrete pavers surrounding the pond with a new concrete edge, ensuring an ease of use for all members of the community.