FACS land up for sale in South Grafton

MULTIPLE blocks of land owned by the Department of Family and Community Services has been put up for sale in South Grafton.

These areas, which include 26 and 27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton and 40-50 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton have been listen for sale and auction by Ford and Dougherty Property. Additionally, FACS confirmed four blocks of land on Blue Gum Way, South Grafton, have been identified for sale.

A spokesperson for FACS said they continually review the sustainability of properties they own and ensure they meet the needs of the social housing system.

"FACS may sell properties which have become uneconomical to maintain or repair and properties which no longer align to the demand in the area," FACS said in a statement.

"All of the money raised from sales is used to fund the building of new homes, in highly accessible locations, which meet the current and future needs of social housing residents."

Twenty-six Jubilee Avenue is listed as a 701.9m square building lock, zoned R1 General Residential, for $62,500, 27 Jubilee Avenue is listed for $66,000 and is the same size with the same zoning. The properties both state there is a possibility to purchase both blocks and carry out a large development, subject to council approval.

Forty to 50 Bible Avenue is a 3,796m square block, which the listing says is "suitable for subdivision, built multiple homes/units/semi-detached". The property is zoned R1 General Residential.