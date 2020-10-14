Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tesla has committed to building its first European Gigafactory at Grunheide, with production of Tesla electric cars to begin by the summer of 2021. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Tesla has committed to building its first European Gigafactory at Grunheide, with production of Tesla electric cars to begin by the summer of 2021. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
News

Factory plans go flat as liquidator moves in

by Glen Norris
14th Oct 2020 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIQUIDATORS have been appointed to a Queensland company which once had plans for a $320 million lithium ion battery "gigafactory."

Glen Oldham, of Oldhams Advisory, this week took control of Sunshine Coast-based Advanced Solid State Power, which traded under the name AusVolt.

The three-year-old company planned to build a 170,000 square metre lithium ion battery factory on the Sunshine Coast which would have created 690 construction jobs and 220 direct jobs on completion.

Lithium-ion batteries are used to power electric vehicles and are growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications. Advanced Solid State Power director David Ritson declined to comment.

Mr Oldham said it was not yet known how much the company owed creditors but the situation would become clearer next week.

Mr Oldham said the company had been established with the purpose of developing the gigafactory. Work on the factory, which was scheduled for completion in December, was never started.

Demand for lithium batteries to supply the surge in the number of electric vehicles is pushing some of the biggest companies in the world to roll out gigafactories.

Tesla started construction of its first gigafactory in 2014 in Nevada. The name Gigafactory comes from the word 'giga,' the unit of measurement representing "billions."

Tesla alone will require today's entire worldwide supply of lithium-ion batteries. The Queensland government has approved a feasibility study into the construction of a $3 billion, 18GWh lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory in Townsville.

economy editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to appeal Lynette Daley manslaughter conviction

        Premium Content Man to appeal Lynette Daley manslaughter conviction

        News Hearings start today in Court of Criminal Appeals.

        2020 Jacaranda Season in Grafton officially opens

        Premium Content 2020 Jacaranda Season in Grafton officially opens

        News Crowning of famous clocktower marks start of Jacaranda Season

        Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

        Premium Content Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

        Crime Serial fraudster answered Facebook ads for home improvement works and scammed his...

        Yamba becomes car crash hotspot

        Premium Content Yamba becomes car crash hotspot

        News Two motor vehicle collisions in Yamba on the same morning