Fahey strikes as Colts trample Diggers

SUPER BOWL: Eli Fahey bowled an incredible spell for the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday against Diggers. Sam flanagan

CRICKET: Coutts-Coffs Colts sounded a warning to the rest of the North Coast Premier League competition at the weekend after the side steamrolled Diggers at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

Led by the seaming efforts of young gun Eli Fahey (4 for 8 off 6), Colts secured back-to-back wins to start the second half of the season with their 10-wicket effort.

After Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, only Ty Adams (10) and James Bellamy (16) were able to reach double figures as they slumped to a season low score of 47.

It was the middle-order destruction led by Fahey and seam partner Scott Jennings (4 for 21 off 4) that did the damage for Colts, but Fahey said the credit belonged to something else.

"It wasn't me, it was the deck that did all the work,” he said. "The ball was cutting both ways off the deck, I just had to slow it down and bowl back of a length.

"To be honest Pagey (Zac Page) and our other opener Aiden Statham did all the hard work. They were dotting them up all afternoon, putting the pressure on and I just picked up the scraps.”

The Colts made light work of the run chase, with openers Billy Carroll (12) and Luke Cox (35) remaining unbeaten as the passed the total inside 10 overs.

The Colts' victory means they narrow the gap on Diggers in the battle for third spot on the NCPL ladder.

"It was good to get a dominant win like that, we had struggled a bit leading up to Christmas but now we have gotten two on the trot,” Fahey said. "Our openers didn't struggle with the pitch at all, Coxy really went after the ball and even bombed a couple over the rope. They batted with the right intent.”

Colts senior player Matt Rose said the side was growing with confidence after each game.

"It was a good win especially for our younger players who are starting to believe,” he said.

"The boys have been training the house down, especially in the holidays, and it is a nice reward for the players.

"There's a good vibe going around the club at the moment.”

In other NCPL action Sawtell maintained their stranglehold on the competition with a six-wicket win against Star Hotel Nambucca Valley.