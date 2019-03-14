Fahey strikes as McAuley takes the Shield

GLORY, GLORY: McAuley Catholic College celebrate after taking out The Daily Examiner Shield after a thrilling final against Grafton High. TOP RIGHT: Eli Fahey is presented with the Player of the Series award by DEX editor and finals umpire Bill North.

GLORY, GLORY: McAuley Catholic College celebrate after taking out The Daily Examiner Shield after a thrilling final against Grafton High. TOP RIGHT: Eli Fahey is presented with the Player of the Series award by DEX editor and finals umpire Bill North. Adam Hourigan

OPEN BOYS: A heavy-handed onslaught led by captain Eli Fahey has resulted in McAuley Catholic College taking home the inaugural Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s trophy.

McAuley were unstoppable with the willow in hand as they brought up an almost unassailable total of 5-100 off their eight overs against a willing Grafton High outfit.

Fahey (41*) opened the batting with fellow 'Bash Brother' Ben Shipman (3) and lived up to his nickname as he smoked the Grafton attack to all parts of McKittrick Park.

But his crowning moment came when he blasted opposing captain Hayden Ensbey (2 for 38 off 2) straight back over his head for the competition's first super-six (12 runs).

The shot would see Fahey reach the retirement score of 30, but he was not the only McAuley batsman to carry his bat off the field as Noah Green also reached 30 not out.

Grafton High battled its way back into the clash, with Ensbey breaching the defences of Joel Imeson (1) before wicketkeeper Hayden Woods effected a sharp run-out to remove Xavier Hodgson.

In a tough blow for the Grafton High side, it lost opening seamer Ethan Lucas in the second over after he sustained a calf injury in an effort to field a ball close to the wicket.

Needing more than 12-an-over from the outset, Grafton High struggled to keep up with the run rate, losing opener Alex Bertus in the first over of the innings.

The wickets would continue to fall at regular intervals, with McAuley putting in a strong effort in the field, effecting two sharp run-out chances.

Grafton High captain Hayden Ensbey (21) attempted to drive the side to the total alongside Ethan Powell (15), but it would not be enough as the side fell 48 runs short.

Eli Fahey was named Player of the Series with 66 runs for the tournament.

OPEN BOYS

McAULEY CC v GRAFTON HS

Toss: Grafton HS

McAuley CC Innings

B Shipman b E Lucas3

E Fahey not out42

N Green retired31

J Imeson b H Ensbey1

X Hodgson run out (H Woods)2

K Sangster b L Gough3

E Speed b H Ensbey6

C Lewis not out3

Extras (lb 5, w 4)9

FIVE wickets for100

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-4(B Shipman) 2-67(J Imeson) 3-69(X Hodgson) 4-86(K Snagster) 5-94(E Speed)

Bowling: E Lucas 1-0-7-1, H Woods 1-0-11-0, E Powell 1-0-9-0, J Durrington 1-0-18-0, H Ensbey 2-0-38-2, T Gaddes 1-1-0-0, L Gough 1-0-14-1.

Grafton HS Innings

A Bertus c Fahey b Lewis0

T Gaddes b Lewis3

H Ensbey run out21

H Woods run out1

J Durrington b Shipman2

E Powell st Speed b Imeson15

L Gough b Chapman0

T McGregor not out0

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 5, nb 2)10

ALL-OUT for52

Overs: 7.2

FoW: 1-0(A Bertus) 2-13(T Gaddes) 3-14(H Woods) 4-23(J Durrington) 5-47(H Ensbey) 6-47(L Gough) 7-52(E Powell)

Bowling: N Green 1-0-3-1, X Hodgson 1-0-10-0, C Lewis 1-0-9-1, B Shipman 1-0-7-1, E Fahey 1-0-11-0, B Chapman 1-0-4-1, K Sangster 1-0-3-0, J Imeson 0.2-0-2-1.

McAuley CC won by 48 runs