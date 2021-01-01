Failure to use indicator allegedly leads police to drug bust

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb said the worst job a police officer can do is to tell someone that a loved one has lost their life in a car crash. “Simply abiding by the road rules and being alert will prevent a tragedy,” she said. Picture Rohan Kelly

On day seven of the NSW Police road-safety operation, a man's failure to indicate has led police to stop his vehicle where they allegedly found cash and drugs.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday, a Toyota van was seen by police from Tweed/Byron Highway Patrol at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Myocum Rd, Ewingsdale, where it allegedly failed to indicate when turning.

Officers stopped the car and spoke to the 58-year-old male driver.

The driver was submitted to a drug test which returned a positive result for cocaine.

A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of drugs and $21,700 in cash.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with a total of 10 drug related offences and bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

He was also served a licence suspension notice banning him from driving for 24 hours.

Currently, NSW Police officers are targeting high-risk driver behaviour, including the Four Ds; drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.

So far, 5,964 speeding fines and 5,182 infringement notices have been issued for other driving offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, is appealing to all road users to end 2020, and commence 2021 thinking of their family and friends.

"The worst job that any police officer can do is to tell someone that a loved one has lost their life in a car crash," she said.

"What makes this harder is that this is totally preventable.

"Simply, abiding by the road rules and being alert will prevent a tragedy."

Assist Comm Webb said one of significant factors in many fatal collisions is speed.

"It's concerning to see several drivers detected at dangerously high speeds in the past 24 hours," she aid.

"I cannot believe the stupidity of some people who think they can travel at these speeds and get away with it."

NSW Police Key statistics (progressive total)

Speed infringements: 5,964

Breath tests: 122,900

PCA charges: 293

Major crashes: 455

Fatalities: 4