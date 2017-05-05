Fairy dust sprinkled onto Grafton show

FAIRY NICE: Day care provider Mary Fitzpatrick and Marty Wells with the fairy house on display at the Grafton Show.

DO you believe in fairies?

If you don't, one trip to the the Grafton Show, which kicks off today, might change that.

Taking centre stage in the showground barn is an enchanted miniature world filled with winged folk, a creation taken straight from the imagination of Greg Ryan from the Grafton Men's Shed.

In fact, it's safe to say that for the duration of the six- month project, Mr Ryan has been away with the fairies.

He told The Daily Examiner he took on the project after Mary Fitzpatrick, of Mother Mary's Day Care, came to him with a plastic tree stump and a request to add some doors to it for her children to play with.

"Once I got stuck into it I just couldn't stop,” Mr Ryan said.

"The ideas just flowed.”

The end result was a house fit for a fairy queen, complete with a dance hall, swing, wishing well, fly-in, fly-out tooth fairy and a fairy bread bakery.

"There was a lot of support from the (Men's) Shed because of the project's ability to inspire the imagination of young ones, and we had input from several of the members,” Mr Ryan said,

"It was just coincidental that it was finished around the time of the show, but we thought it might be a good thing to show. It was made for children but it's had a good reception with people of all ages.”

Mrs Fitzpatrick said Mr Ryan had an imagination that no one else could compete with.

"It all started with a plastic tree stump that I gave to Greg to put some fairy doors in,” she said.

"Then he came back to me and said how about a fairy bread bakery? He just kept building and building and building.”

"It's just a magnificent effort that they came up with. You've just got to see it to believe it.”

Once the Grafton Show comes to an end, Mother Mary's house of fairies will be put to use at the day care centre.

"My little girls and some of the boys will love it,” she said.

"Fairy houses are the big craze at the moment and next year we are hoping to run a fairy house competition for the show, which all of the local schools can enter.

"The show needs more children and hopefully this will help bring them.”