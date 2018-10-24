Fake $100 note found in the Clarence

A FAKE $100 note has surfaced at Yamba. The note appeared real, but the ink ran when it was rubbed between two fingers.

Richmond Police District said if you get a counterfeit note handle it as little as possible and store it in an envelope. Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession. Report the matter immediately to your local police.

Police say you are well within your rights to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it. People trying to pass off counterfeit money will try to be served by young staff members or at busy times of the day.