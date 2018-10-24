Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scam Alert written on multiple road sign
Scam Alert written on multiple road sign natasaadzic
News

Fake $100 note found in the Clarence

24th Oct 2018 12:48 PM

A FAKE $100 note has surfaced at Yamba. The note appeared real, but the ink ran when it was rubbed between two fingers.

Richmond Police District said if you get a counterfeit note handle it as little as possible and store it in an envelope. Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession. Report the matter immediately to your local police.

Police say you are well within your rights to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it. People trying to pass off counterfeit money will try to be served by young staff members or at busy times of the day.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

    premium_icon Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

    Horses FORMER Grafton apprentice Anthony Allen has ended up with egg on his face following a serious mistake at Beaudesert on Tuesday.

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

    Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

    News There's no end in sight for high fuel prices in the Clarence Valley

    GEN Z: We need legal abortion in NSW

    premium_icon GEN Z: We need legal abortion in NSW

    Opinion Women are not entitled to abortion on demand, says Ebony Stansfield

    Large hailstones headed for Valley

    Large hailstones headed for Valley

    Weather BOM issues weather warning for parts of the Clarence Valley

    • 24th Oct 2018 2:39 PM

    Local Partners