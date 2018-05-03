Menu
A flyer found in Bowen masquerading as Adani
Fake Adani flyer a 'grubby' and 'sinister' tactic

Madura Mccormack
2nd May 2018 2:15 PM
AN ANTI-Adani protest group has denied responsibility for a fake brochure slamming the mining company.

The fake brochure was distributed in Bowen during the Superboat Festival, an event sponsored by Adani, last week.

It uses Adani's official logo, complete with trademark symbol, and asks people to contact their local MP on behalf of the mining company to ask for "free money, free water, and free land".

The Frontline Action on Coal said they were aware of the flyer but could not confirm who made it.

"We can't confirm who made the flier, but we are supportive of their actions," a spokesman said.

Whitsunday Regional Council division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said the flyer was just another example of protester's "grubby tactics".

"It's just the ongoing crap we have to put up with," he said.

Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce's Bruce Hedditch said it was another way to spread "fake news".

"It is just another sinister way of spreading fake news by the opponents to the Adani project," he said.

"The assertions in the pamphlet just show how uneducated to the facts these people have fallen."

