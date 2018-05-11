Menu
Flu flimflam-accused Calvin Jordan Wahlberg faced more than 100 charges.
'Fake paramedic' sentence to be dispensed in July

John Weekes
by
11th May 2018 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE "fake paramedic” accused of fraud and flu vaccine chicanery will be sentenced in July.

Calvin Jordan Wahlberg faced 142 charges on Thursday's magistrates court list.

It was previously reported Wahlberg was accused of administering flu vaccine Fluarix, in 2014, mostly at Hay Point south of Mackay.

He faced 133 charges for administering restricted drugs.

Other charges included possessing dangerous drugs, obtaining drugs when not endorsed, and illegal possession of controlled drugs.

On Thursday, solicitor Remy Kurz told Brisbane Magistrates Court Wahlberg was on bail and in regular contact.

Wahlberg's appearance at the mention was excused.

Mr Kurz said Wahlberg would be sentenced at the district court on July 5.

Then another magistrates court mention would go ahead on July 12.

Wahlberg was previously committed to stand trial in the district court on the fraud charge.

But drugs charges went to the magistrates court.

In November, Wahlberg pleaded guilty to four fraud-related charges at the district court.

The Health Ombudsman has banned Wahlberg from employment in any health service.

The ombudsman's website accuses Wahlberg of "providing health services as a paramedic without any qualifications”.

It was previously reported Wahlberg was also accused of trying to join the Australia and New Zealand College of Paramedics. -NewsRegional

