Fall dashes hopes of father-daughter double

Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt with his lightly raced seven-year-old Time To Rock, the top weight in race five at Grafton today. Tim Howard

THE prospect of a father-daughter double at Grafton races today has been dashed after jockey Cassandra Schmidt's injury in a training fall yesterday.

Trainer Dwayne Schmidt had booked his daughter to ride lightly raced veteran Time To Rock in race 5 the Peter Cahill Plumbing Class 2 Handicap 1410m, until news of the injury came through yesterday morning.

Schmidt said Josh Oliver would take Cassandra's place in the saddle.

The former champion jockey, turned trainer said the change of rider would not have much impact on the outcome of the race.

"The distance is a bit too short for him," Schmidt said. "I'm using this race to freshen him up for a race in Sydney on February 17.

"He's just come back from seven or eight days in the paddock, so he needs the hit out."

The seven-year-old gelding has been a consistent performer for Schmidt at distances around 2000m.

"There's nothing brilliant about him, he sticks to a consistent speed and grinds out his wins," he said.

"I would like to see him to finish in the top five tomorrow. He could run a place with a bit of luck."

Schmidt said Time To Rock was still fresh as a race horse, having about 25 starts in a lengthy career.

"Normally as a seven-year-old you would've had 50, so he's definitely lightly raced.

"He's had a history of leg injuries - bowed tendons - which have kept him from having a lot of starts."

Schmidt said his pattern of finishes - two wins and three fifths in his last five starts - could be put down to bad luck.

"His last start was just a badly run race," he said. "There was no pace in it and he had a check near the finish line."

Schmidt is hoping for a better performance from Natural Connection in race 6 today.

"He's got an in-form jockey on him (Leah Kilner) and he was outstanding at a jump out last week," he said.

"He's going to take some beating."