Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A 67-year-old Tinbeerwah man has been charged with criminal defamation after allegedly handing out flyers falsley claiming his former sporting associate was a paedophile.
FILE PHOTO: A 67-year-old Tinbeerwah man has been charged with criminal defamation after allegedly handing out flyers falsley claiming his former sporting associate was a paedophile. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man 'sent pedo flyers' after sports club bust-up

5th Jun 2019 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA detectives have charged a man with criminal defamation after flyers were allegedly distributed throughout Tewantin falsely claiming his former sporting associate was a paedophile.

It will be alleged that in November last year two male members of a sports club had a falling out and discontinued their partnership.

It is further alleged that one of the men, angry at the collapse of their partnership, drafted a message alleging his former associate was a paedophile and delivered it to multiple homes within the community.

The flyer contained the name and address of the 70-year-old victim along with a number of false allegations about his alleged criminal history.

 

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll.
Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll. Amber Macpherson

On November 30, 2018 the 69-year-old wife of the victim was handed a copy of the flyer by a member of the club, at which point police were notified.

Ongoing investigations by police and forensic examination of multiple flyers that were seized led to a 67-year-old Tinbeerwah man being charged with criminal defamation last week.

He is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on July 9.

Officer-in-charge of Noosa Police Station, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll, said the victim and his family were devastated by the allegations shared amongst the tight-knit community.

"This should serve as a warning to others that police take offences like this very seriously and will prosecute over the sharing of defamatory and malicious information," Snr Sgt Carroll said.

"The victim and his wife were obviously distressed by these allegations. He now has the opportunity in court to clear his name and restore his reputation."

crime criminal defamation editors picks noosa police tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Guns, ammunition hidden in man's shed wall

    premium_icon Guns, ammunition hidden in man's shed wall

    Crime Waterview Heights man caught with guns, drugs in his home has escaped a jail sentence

    Maclean's new supermarket nears completion

    premium_icon Maclean's new supermarket nears completion

    News IGA to bring more people to town, say Business Chamber

    OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

    Opinion Residents on country roads have right to be upset, writes Tim Howard

    TRAFFIC ALERT: single-vehicle collision

    TRAFFIC ALERT: single-vehicle collision

    Breaking Motorists are advised to avoid the area

    • 5th Jun 2019 7:53 AM