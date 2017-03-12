Falling tree crushes elderly man

An elderly man is in a stable condition after an accident at rural property near Woodburn.

AN ELDERLY man is in a stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital after an accident at a rural property near Woodburn on Friday afternoon.

About 3.55pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to assist in locating and treating a 70-year-old man who suffered injuries after being struck by a fallen tree.

The man suffered pelvic and abdomen injuries as a result of the tree which fell while he was felling at his rural property.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition.