False start for Premier League as deluge dashes two clashes

CRICKET: After seven months off the field, it was not the big return to the crease that the Clarence River Cricket Association was hoping for as play was called to a pre-emptive close in two of the three Premier League first round clashes.

A storm on Friday evening followed by overcast conditions through the night soaked both pitches at Ellem Oval and Lower Fisher Park despite covers being thrown over the wickets during the afternoon.

According to data from weatherzone.com.au, the storm dumped 21.6mm of rain in the space of 19 minutes, while delivering wind gusts of up to 87kmh.

The heavy deluge was too much for the aging covers to handle with both wickets judged unplayable by CRCA curator Tony Blanch before play on Saturday.

It was not all bad news for the association with play able to begin between South Services and Harwood at Harwood Oval despite menacing clouds hanging overhead.

The Lower Clarence had also copped a barrage in the storm on Friday with the Bureau of Meteorology recording more than 10mm falling in a 20-minute period at the Yamba weather station.

Harwood managed to battle through a tough first session before middle order pair Brandon Honeybrook (33) and Doug Harris (61) pushed the total into triple figures in the afternoon.

It was a tough afternoon for Tucabia-Copmanhurst who turned up to Ellem Oval ready for their clash with reigning premiers Brothers after not being notified the clash had been called off.

While Tucabia president Derek Woods said it was frustrating for his side, it was something they would quickly move on from.

"I am not sure who missed the memo to give us a call but we rocked up to the ground all ready to go and couldn't see Brothers there anywhere," he said.

"It was only that (umpire) Jeff Hackett was there and was able to let us know.

"I am not quite sure what happened, whether it was just a few wires getting crossed, but it would have been nice to get a call."

CRCA president Tim Kinnane apologised to the club via the association's social media page and said it was an honest mistake.

"My bad," Kinnane wrote.

"One of the Premier League sides involved in games that were called off due to the state of the pitches were not notified.

"I will put processes in place so this wont happen again... hopefully."

Woods said his club held no grudges over the incident after it was solved with a bit of liquid inspiration.

"We just had a few tinnies together and that fixed everything," he said. "We will just move on and look forward to hopefully getting some action in next week."

Premier League sides will have to change their mindset next weekend as the first round clashes become one-day cricket affairs.

But for Woods, it is just about getting back onto the field for the first time this season and getting back into the swing of the action.

"We will stick with what we had planned for this week," he said. "Everyone is keen to just get that first game under the belts and out of the way."

CRCA second grade will also start up next weekend with Tucabia, Brothers and GDSC Easts all battling it out in interclub action for the opener while South Services will play Westlawn in the other match-up.