Familiar faces at Oliver's opening

Olivers staff Amanda Macleod, Store manager Susie Blanch, Danica Britten and Alice Edgar show off some goods on the opening day of the new Olivers Real Food store in Maclean.

WHEN the first customers came through the doors at 6am for the first day of Oliver's Real Foods trading in Maclean, they were met with some familiar faces.

Oliver's Real Food business support manager said the store has 13 staff from the local area, and they had retained many of the staff from the previous Ferry Park Cafe.

"There's been lots of kisses and cuddles for the staff from some regulars already this morning," he said.

"And Penny, who was the former owner here for 10 years has been here this morning, acting like a concierge, introducing the locals and regulars to the staff - she's been very gracious to help out."

The doors were opened early Tuesday morning, and while there were no lines at the door, a few people snuck in the previous night to get an early glimpse.

"A lot of people are already aware of the Oliver's brand, and have been telling us they've been waiting for the opening," Mr Todd said.

"And we had a bit of a soft opening last night, and we had a few people pop their head in and ask if they could get something though."

The organic food chain is known for their organic coffee, which Mr Todd said makes up half their business, alongside their signature pockets, but said the Maclean store was trying a few different menu items.

"We've got a bit of a focus on breakfast, so we're doing poached eggs, which other stores aren't doing, and already we've had a few customers - and a few staff try them out," he said.

"My favourite is the poached eggs, roast potatoes and avocado smash, and if that does well we'll look at rolling it out to the other stores."

The store is open 6am-9pm seven days a week at the Ferry Park gallery, and will be open every day except Christmas Day.