Jarrod Lynch launches into a pull shot during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers and Westlawn at McKittrick Park last year.
Cricket

Familiar faces ready to fight for T20 crown

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
NIGHT CRICKET:After another hard-fought season of Twenty20 night cricket action, the three sides set to battle for the title are locked and loaded ahead of an action-packed ­finale next week.

With rain washing out the final regular-season game between Coutts Crossing and GDSC Easts last night, Coutts has gone through on points to play last year’s grand finalists, Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control, on Wednesday.

The two sides met back in Round 5 and despite a mammoth 69-run innings from Coutts Crossing star Eli Fahey, Tucabia-Copmanhurst came away with a 21-run win.

Tyson Blackadder (38) and Jaye Yardy (36) top-scored as their side put 144 runs on the board, losing nine wickets on the way.

Nick Wood and Riley Chevalley took two wickets apiece and will be hoping they can put another dent in the opposition next week.

The winner will go on to meet defending premiers Brothers Elders Real Estate.

They topped the table by just three points, ahead of Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

Coutts Crossing will go in as underdogs without the help of flying Fahey, but the battling side will be eager to cause an upset against the two top dogs.

clarence cricket cleaver's mechanical night cricket competition t20 cricket
Grafton Daily Examiner

