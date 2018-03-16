Familiar faces to join Grafton Base Hospital staff

Graduate registered nurses Sharon Cox, Kiara Briggs Thea Kowal, Brianna Jones, Chad Barber are part of 13 new nurses to join Grafton Base Hospital on 12 month contract after their studies.

YOUNG and old, from different backgrounds, five fresh faces at Grafton Base Hospital all agreed why they wanted to become a nurse.

"You just fall in love with it,” Sharon Cox said.

Sharon was one of five nurses present as member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis welcomed the new recruits to the hospital yesterday.

They are part of an intake of thirteen graduate registered nurses and a midwife that will add to the ranks of the hospital.

And rather than be left to their own devices after the completion of the degree, their twelve month contract includes an extensive additional education component that the nurses say is critical to their ongoing development.

"Instead of just finishing uni and being out on our own, we have a team that supports us as well,” nurse Brianan Jones said.

All five present at the morning tea today, and the vast majority of new nurses have been sourced from the local area, something which they all agreed was a great opportunity in their own town.

"I did a few placements here, and a few away and it was good to get a job here at home,” Thea Kowal said.

"You know the people and have built up some of the relationships that really help.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said there was a mutual benefit for the new graduates.

"They'll get terrific training at Grafton, and of course they'll take some of the pressure off the existing medical staff,” he said.

"Having had my own health scare last year I know that nurses are the backbone of our excellent NSW health system.

Mr Gulaptis said the nursing career was regarded highly by the community and was glad many of the local graduates were able to obtain work in the local area.

Mr Gulaptis said that more than 2,400 graduate nurses and midwives are launching their careers at hospitals and health services across NSW - including a third that will work in rural and regional hospitals.