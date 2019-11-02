Menu
Special guest performer Jem Cassar-Daley gives a hug to Aunty Jo Randall before her set at Riverlight festival. Adam Hourigan
Familiar name brings star power to the Riverlight

Adam Hourigan
by
2nd Nov 2019 2:14 PM
HER name is one of the most well-known in the Clarence, but Jem Cassar-Daley said she had never experience a Jacaranda Festival until this year.

And she admitted she couldn't have picked a better time to come.

The daughter of Australian country-music legend and self-made ambassador for the Clarence Valley Troy Cassar-Daley was the featured artist at this year's Riverlight event at Memorial Park.

"I've been been to Grafton a milion times, but never for the festival, so I drove down yesterday nad hung out with my family,” Ms Cassar-Daley said.

"I've had a little look around and it's been great.”

Performing as one of the final acts before the fireworks over the river, Ms Cassar-Daley said the river location unlike any she'd seen.

"I'm so excited. I didn't know it was right on the water and it's so beautiful. It's the coolest thing I've done.”

While Ms Cassar-Daley brought the star power, the night was a cavalcade of local entertainment with school groups, dance studios, indigenous dangers and other local performers keeping a huge crowd enthralled both on the terraced steps of Memorial Park.

The park proper was filled to capacity with food trucks surrounding a crowd on the grass watching and listening on a big screen.

