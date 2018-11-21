Familiar racing duo says goodbye

DAILY DOUBLE: Retiring CRJC directors John Kenny (left) and Brian Ferrie have both served on the racing club's board for more than 30 years.

DAILY DOUBLE: Retiring CRJC directors John Kenny (left) and Brian Ferrie have both served on the racing club's board for more than 30 years. Adam Hourigan

THERE is a changing of the guard at Clarence River Jockey Club with two of the longest serving directors deciding to not seek re-election to the board for the next two years.

Brian Ferrie and John Kenny are both very familiar faces at the Grafton racecourse and have provided the board with outstanding service over an extended period of time.

Mr Ferrie, from Maclean, was first elected to the board in February 1986 and has served continually since that date.

"Mr Ferrie has been an outstanding servant to the board over a long period and he has been a great assistance in many ways,” club chairman Graeme Green said.

"It was his visions and efforts that have seen the Maclean Cup Day become one of the best days of racing over the July Racing Carnival. There is no doubt that Brian leaves a legacy of which he can be very proud.”

Mr Kenny has been a part of Grafton Racing for almost half a century, not only in his time on the board but also for a significant period before he became a director of the CRJC.

He commenced his service to racing in Grafton as the assistant race day judge for all the race clubs racing in Grafton in the early 1970s.

He continued in that position until the early 1980s, when then appointed as official judge, a position he held for 10 years until he handed the reins to Geoff Heath.

Mr Kenny was appointed to the board in February 1982 and like Brian Ferrie has served in that capacity ever since.

"John has been an integral part of Grafton racing for as long as I can remember. He was there working as an assistant judge when I first started as an official way back in 1975,” CEO Michael Beattie said.

"In fact we often joke that we are the two oldest things on Grafton Racecourse with the exception of the heritage grandstand.

"John has been a wonderful board member in my time with the club. He is always at me with ideas of how things can be improved for both members and guests alike.

Mr Beattie said that both Mr Ferrie and Mr Kenny would be sadly missed at race meetings but both he and the board were assured that they will continue to be regulars at Grafton race meetings.

The two new members to join the board are Jack McIntyre, the host of Maclean Hotel, and Damien Rouse, business development manager of Westlawn Finance based in Grafton.