Families doing it tougher in Clarence Valley

HOUSEHOLD debt in the Clarence Valley is reflecting the alarming figures revealed nationally in the latest report on income wealth and expenditure.

Local support agencies like Anglicare and neighbourhood centres are reporting a big increase in the number of people to coming to them for support because they cannot afford to buy food for themselves or their familes.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics Household Income, Wealth and Expenditure Survey found the average amount of debt has almost doubled in the past 12 years - from $94,100 in 2003-04 to $168,600 in 2015-16.

While property debt accounted for most of this numbers in the national figures, local agencies point to big increases in cost of living driving the increase in household debt stress.

The executive director of Anglicare North Coast, Estelle Graham, said between January and June this year her organisation had given assistance to 320 individuals or families.

"Most of them are coming to us for help because they cannot afford to buy food," she said.

Ms Graham said rising energy prices were the main culprit behind the increasing debt stress people were facing.

But she said other factors such as the sudden onset of medical problems could tip people over the edge.

THE number of debt-laden Australian households is soaring as people push their finances to the brink, alarming new figures have revealed.

Rising property prices have resulted in mortgage customers taking on fatter loans, which, combined with an increased appetite for credit cards, is being blamed for the growth in ca``sh-strapped Aussie households.

The research was collated after 18,000 Australians were quizzed on their household income and debt levels in the 2015-16 financial year.

The report found 29%, or the equivalent of 2.9 million households, were classed as "over-indebted" in terms of their debt-to-income ratio or debt-to-asset ratio.

This was up from 21% in 2003-04.

While three quarters of Australian households have debts, the most common form of debt was credit cards - plastic debt was held by 55% of the population.

This was followed by home loans (34%) and student loans (17%).

And the most likely to be indebted are those paying off a home loan (47%) and households with a person aged 25-34 (33% or 35-44 (34%.)

Households with a person aged 65 or over, or those who owned their house outright or rented, as well as Aussies relying on a government pension, were least likely to be over-indebted.

Sydney and Melbourne had more amounts of over-indebted people (407,000 and 419,600 respectively) making up a combined 43% of households.

While Darwin (32% of the population), followed by Perth (27%) also carried too much debt.

Younger households (25 to 34) also had higher rates of over-indebtedness - 62% were over-indebted and owed about $440,000 in property debts.

Meanwhile, Aussies aged 35 to 44 had 51% over-indebted and owed a whopping $546,800 in property loans.

But ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman warned the wealthier Australians were also putting themselves under financial pressure.

"Nearly half of our most wealthy households (47%) who have a property debt are overindebted, holding an average property debt of $924,000,'' he said in an issued statement.

"This makes them particularly susceptible if market conditions or household economic circumstances change."