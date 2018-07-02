Menu
News

Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

Jasmine Minhas
by
2nd Jul 2018 3:30 PM
AN INVESTIGATION has commenced into the circumstances surrounding a car crash, which left a 15-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger hospitalised in critical conditions.

Coffs/Clarence Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said a Toyota RAV4 collided with a large tree in Nana Glen on Sunday just after 12.30pm.

After a delicate rescue operation undertaken by State Emergency Service crews, the 15-year-old boy was transferred by air ambulance to Gold Coast University Hospital and the 12-year-old boy to John Hunter Hospital.

Det. Insp. Jameson said the 12-year-old has begun to stabilise this afternoon, however his condition remains serious.

"The vehicle left the roadway, collided quite heavily with a large tree, and both of them sustained serious injuries as a result," he said.

"The 15-year-old at this stage is believed to be the driver of the motor vehicle, but the investigations into the cause and circumstances behind it are being conducted by the Crash Investigations Unit," he said.

"...Obviously we're looking at the experience of the driver, being a 15-year-old who wouldn't be able to hold a driver's licence in NSW, and also speed and other factors."

"Our main concern at the moment is ensuring the two young people receive the treatment they require, and supporting the families, the accident was quite traumatic for them."

It has been confirmed the two boys are related.

Anyone who saw the RAV4 vehicle around the time of the accident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799.

