Families of veterans will be honoured

Tim Howard
| 6th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
LIKE NEW: South Grafton RSL Sub Branch honorary secretary Bob Hayes and president Fred Norris with the recently refurbished Ramornie cenotaph.
LIKE NEW: South Grafton RSL Sub Branch honorary secretary Bob Hayes and president Fred Norris with the recently refurbished Ramornie cenotaph. Jarrard Potter

MARCH 26 is going to be a momentous day for the South Grafton RSL Sub-branch when it officially opens the new-look cenotaph.

While the monument has been moved from its old position there are still some finishing touches to be made, including the lettering for the iconic motto for remembering fallen soldiers, Lest We Forget.

Branch president Bob Hayes and the head of the cenotaph committee Fred Norris, have been working overtime to make the ceremony memorable and inclusive for the family of the 26 men name on the cenotaph, who made the supreme sacrifice.

"We want to hear from the families of those men (see list) so we can acknowledge them during the ceremony,” Mr Hayes said.

To date $41,000 has been spent of the revamp of the cenotaph and Lane Park.

Mr Hayes said families looking to contact him can email him on bobhayes2460@ozonline.com.au or contact Mr Norris on 0428 408 236.

These are the names on the cenotaph.

SOUTH GRAFTON WAR MEMORIAL - ROLL OF HONOUR

L/Cpl Bertie S Aspery KIA AIF 4th LTMB Hebuterne

Pte Gordon E Austen DOW AIF 49th Btn Despagne Farm

Pte Norman L Avery KIA AIF 15th Btn Hebuterne

Pte Arthur J Avery KIA AIF 49th Btn Moquet Farm

Pte Charles B Bellamy KIA AIF 36th Btn Belgium

Pte Charles H Butters KIA AIF 9th Btn Moquet Farm

Pte Julius C Calman KIA AIF 45th Btn Passchendaele

Pte Herbert H Coglan KIA AIF 25th Btn Flers

Pte Alfred C Collins KIA AIF 4th Btn Ypres

Pte Edward L Dee DOW AIF 49th Btn Belgium

Pte Frederick C Edwards KIA AIF 30th Btn France

Pte Alfred E Elder KIA AIF 9th Btn France

Lieut Albert E Fothergill KIA AIF 9th Btn France

Pte Robert H Grey DOI AIF 30th Btn England

Lieut William R Haigh DOW AIF 17th Btn Menin Road

Pte William C Hazzard DOW AIF 41st Btn France

Pte Thomas A Inglis KIA AIF 20th Btn Bullecourt

Pte Bernard G Johnson KIA AIF 25th Btn Morlancourt

Pte Tresselyn Jones DOD AIF 36th Btn At Sea

Pte Albert Jones KIA AIF 45th Btn Pozieres

Pte Charles G Layton KIA AIF 17th Btn Armentieres

Cpl Joseph E Luckett DOW AIF 9th Btn Gallipoli

Sgt Alexander A MacKay KIA AIF 26th Btn Mont St. Quentin

Pte Harold F Maxwell KIA AIF 9th Btn Anzac Cove

L/Cpl Hume D McDermid KIA AIF 17th Btn Bullecourt

Pte Milton J L Morrison KIA AIF 53rd Btn France

Pte Robert Mulley KIA NZEF 4th Btn Passchendaele

Pte Allan Munro KIA AIF 4th MGC Villers-Bretonneux

Pte William S Orr DOW AIF 9th Btn France

Pte Henry S Park KIA AIF 47th Btn Messines

Pte Eric S Perrett KIA AIF 1st Btn France

Pte William Pollard KIA AIF 41st Btn Ploegsteert Wood

Pte Oswald I Rea KIA AIF 19th Btn Lagnicourt

Pte William Rea KIA AIF 19th Btn Flers

L/Sgt Francis G J Rhodes DOW AIF 9th Btn Crepey Wood

L/Cpl Grafton E N Rhodes DOW AIF 42nd Btn France

Pte Percy J C Robertson KIA AIF 20th Btn Amiens

Pte Leslie J Thompson KIA AIF 52nd Btn Messines

Pte William M Walsh DOI AIF 9th Btn France

Pte Vincent H Walsh DOW AIF 41st Btn Pozieres

Pte Charles F Weatherstone DOW AIF 9th Btn France

Pte George Weatherstone DOW AIF 41st Btn Ploegsteert Wood

Pte Alfred J J Welsh KIA AIF 31st Btn Fromelles

Pte Leslie J Windsor KIA AIF 17th Btn Bullecourt

Pte Ernest J C Withers KIA AIF 4th MGC France

