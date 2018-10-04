Families shattered by stabbing tragedy

Crime scene at Topton Street, Alva Beach after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds

CANDICE Locke is heartbroken and grappling with the tragic "enormity" of a double fatal stabbing in North Queensland.

The former Townsville RSPCA worker, 29, is still in Townsville Hospital after two men were stabbed to death on NRL grand final night at Alva Beach, near Ayr.

Her father Martin Locke, a prominent Townsville businessman and former Cowboys player, said yesterday his family was deeply saddened by the deaths under investigation by police as a possible act of self-defence.

"Candice has been getting surgery on her shoulder, it's not life-threatening,'' Mr Locke said.

"She'll physically be fine. We're waiting to see how she pulls through the rest of it.

"She understands the enormity of it all.''

Candice Locke, 29. Source:Facebook

Nursing a dislocated shoulder from an earlier incident, it is understood Ms Locke ran to the door of a random house in Alva Beach.

Resident Dean Webber, 19, let her in.

Police believe shortly after midnight on Monday two men arrived at the Topton St house.

The men - Alva Beach father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davy, 27, of Tea Gardens in NSW - died at the scene from stab wounds.

Mr Webber, who it is understood did not know Ms Locke or the two men, was taken into police custody then released without charge on Tuesday. He was guided by police, limping, through the Topton St crime scene late ­on Tuesday afternoon following his release.

Mr Locke, who has been holding a hospital bedside vigil with his injured daughter, expressed his heartfelt remorse for the tragedy.

"Two families have lost their loved ones, and our hearts and thoughts are with them,'' he said.

"Everyone has questions, but I don't want to say anything more out of respect for the grieving families and the ongoing police investigation.

"We're trying to find out more."

Ms Locke has spoken to police but is yet to provide a formal statement while she is still undergoing medical treatment.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said on Tuesday it was possible no criminal charges would be laid.

"But this will certainly end up inside a courtroom in one way or another," he said.