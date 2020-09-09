FAMILY AFFAIR: Handy Andy steps up as Brothers president

Brothers' Andy Kinnane spins one in during the CRCA Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Brothers Clocktower and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control at McKittrick Park on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

TIM Kinnane has been the lifeblood of cricket in the Clarence Valley for a number of years, but son Andy is ready to step up and fill his father's boots as Brothers Cricket Club's new leader.

Moving north to pursue his career in Toowoomba, Tim has left the reigns of one of Clarence River Cricket Association's strongest clubs to Andy.

Clarence River Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane inspects works at local cricket headquarters. Kinnane said resurfacing of the ground had begun and should be complete in time for the semi-finals at the end of the season.

A mainstay in the Brothers squad for some time now, Andy has established himself at the club and is looking forward to guiding them into the next season and beyond.

"I'm looking forward to it. With the current crew in place I'm confident in their abilities as they've been with the club for a long time," he said.

"I won't say it will be easy, but their experience will definitely help me settle in."

Coming off the back of a difficult season for the cricket community, Andy said there will continue to be obstacles but believes he'll be ready to tackle them when they come.

"We don't know what's going to happen for the rest of 2020. Anything can happen really," he said.

"We've delt with smoke, rain and now COVID. It's sort of just become part of cricket now but hopefully next season goes a bit smoother."

After a another solid season in the CRCA Premier League, Andy said a predominantly unchanged squad should be able to compete for another title.

"We've kept pretty much the same team for first grade so that makes it easier heading into the next season," he said.

"The way we finished last season, missing out on finals and not being able to play the preliminary final when the season had to stop was tough. We didn't know if we were going to make the grand final or not.

"But we'll aim to assert our dominance again this year. We have to make sure we start better than the way we finished last season. We weren't not scoring enough runs and missed out on some big chases. That's a goal this season, batting our time out at the crease."

CRCA clubs will meet at the GDSC on Thursday night as Derek Woods looks to settle into the role after taking over from Tim as association president.