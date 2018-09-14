FAMILY AFFAIR: Stanleys combine to score win

FLYING HIGH: Kasie Stanley drives to the line on board Jahez for trainer father Peter Stanley during the Clarence River Jockey Club's spring race day.

RACING: While her last win at Grafton was decided by a photo, there was going to be no denying Kasie Stanley yesterday as she exploded away from the field at the finishing post.

What made the win in the Winning Edge Presentations CG&E Maiden Handicap (1106m) better for the Grafton jockey, was doing it for her father and former jockey, Pete Stanley.

A hobby trainer out at Casino, Stanley only ever has one horse in work, but it appears he has snagged a good one, with debutant Jahez showing plenty of potential to win by a length and a half from topweight Deubank (Leah Kilner).

It was almost a mirror of the pair's run to the line in a recent barrier trial at Grafton, the only trial Jahez has had under Stanley.

"He has a lot of improvement in him, he just doesn't really know a lot,” Stanley said. "I said that to Kasie before the race, but once you make him do something he goes all right.

"Once she got to the outside of the leader I knew she was going to be all right because he won't let anything pass him. I think he is going to be a good horse later on.”

Kasie Stanley returns to scale on board Jahez during the Clarence River Jockey Club's spring race day at the Grafton Racecourse. Matthew Elkerton

The three-year-old gelding by four-time Group 1 winner Sepoy, is a former Godolphin offcast, and Stanley said he can see the influence the global racing giant has had in his upbringing.

"There is one thing I will say about (Godolphin), he is that well educated,” he said.

"They only gave him the one trial, and since I have had him I only gave him the one jump-out and a trial, but he goes like he has had 15 of them. He is just that quiet and well educated, he will just keep on improving.”

For Stanley it is her second win in just over a fortnight, as she aims to re-find her impressive form of previous years.

She had a lean period to start the year, which her old man believes is turning around.

"Jockeys do that; when you're riding winners you keep riding winners, and when you're not, no one wants to know you,” he said.

"Training horses or riding them, no one can win on hundred-to-one shots. Hopefully that changes for her now, every winner helps.”