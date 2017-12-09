Family and friends celebrate life well lived

YOU could choose to be sad about the death of Grafton man Stuart Robert Messer, or you could be like his family and friends who celebrated a life full of love and many memories.

The funeral for Mr Messer, who died on November 30, aged 64, was held yesterday in Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.

Mr Messer was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 26, 1953. He moved to South Africa with his parents in 1967 before coming to Australia in 1972.

He met his wife, Anne, as a 16-year-old in 1974 and married her in 1977. It was a lifelong romance.

Mr Messer's close friend, Arthur Lysaught noted it was on his bucket list to make it to his 40th wedding anniversary, which he achieved with two weeks to spare.

In 1980, the couple's first child Scott was born and in 1985 Katie came along.

In 1989 the family came to Grafton to work at the brewery where they bought a home within walking distance of the Mr Messer's workplace.

In the eulogy, which Scott and Katie delivered, they recalled growing up sharing a love of motorbikes, horse racing, cricket and football.

Even when the bout of serious illnesses which hit Mr Messer in the last 12 years of his life began, the fond memories continued.

"He kept on fighting the good fight because he loved each and every one of us unconditionally,” Katie said.

He is survived by wife Anne, his two children and seven grandchildren.