‘A beautiful life lost too early’

Michael Bowden playing with his three-year-old cousin Eli Schleich. Family and friends said that Michael was great with children. The 20-year-old was killed after being struck by a car on June 9 at Weipa.

Michael Bowden playing with his three-year-old cousin Eli Schleich. Family and friends said that Michael was great with children. The 20-year-old was killed after being struck by a car on June 9 at Weipa.

"OUR little Micky was a beautiful soul."

Emily Bowden gave a touching eulogy honouring her little brother Michael Bowden, who was struck by a car and killed in the early hours of June 9 while walking home along Northern Avenue at Weipa.

More than 200 loved ones gathered by his gravesite at Ravenshoe Cemetery yesterday to say goodbye.

Tears In Heaven played as the hearse arrived and the pall bearers, who included Michael's father Scott and older brothers Brad and Mark, carried the 20-year-old to his final resting place.

Tablelanders attend the funeral of Michael Bowden, 20, at the Ravenshoe Cemetery. Michael was struck by a vehicle and died while walking home in Weipa. Father Scott Bowden, brother Brad Bowden, sister Emily Bowden, mother Rachael Bowden and brother Mark Bowden lay flowers onto Michael Bowden's coffin. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Kind-hearted, easy going and funny - Michael touched the lives of many. He was the youngest child of Scott and Rachael Bowden.

"Full of fun and cheeky smiles, a friend to all, champion of the underdog, courageous and compassionate at the same time," Emily said.

Michael was described as a man of many talents, a keen sportsman and someone who always liked to look his best, but Emily said his "greatest accomplishment was being the tallest in the family".

"Micky was so wonderful with children … he played so enthusiastically with his young cousin that other mums would suggest hiring him for children's birthday parties," she said.

His family chose a coffin which displayed stunning imagery of waterfalls, rivers and trees and paid tribute to a young man who loved the outdoors.

Scott Bowden, Rachael Bowden and Mark Bowden comfort each other at the funeral of their son and brother Michael Bowden, who died earlier this month at Weipa. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

He spent most of his life on the Tablelands but had relocated to Weipa, following in both brothers' footsteps to take up a fitter and turner apprenticeship.

The Friday before he died, Emily said Michael had the time of his life spending the night with family and friends.

"What happened next while he was walking home was just unbelievable, tragic and heart wrenching," she said.

"This eulogy is just a short summary of a beautiful life lost too early."

The grief stricken family was heartened by the many messages of love and support over the last two weeks.

A 25-year-old Rocky Point man has been charged with four offences including careless driving and drug driving in relation to Michael's death. He will appear in the Weipa Magistrates Court on July 17.