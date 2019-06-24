Family. friends mourn loss of teenage car crash victim

FAMILY and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved teenager who died when his car crashed into a pole in Townsville.

Emergency services attended the devastating crash on Percy Street, West End. about 3.40am after reports of a car hitting a pole.

Paramedics, including a critical care team treated Mr McPherson for critical injuries before he was declared deceased at the scene.

18-year-old Jeremy McPherson died in a car crash in West End.

Acting Senior Sergeant Warren Hess from the Townsville Police said it was a tragic situation.

"It would be heartbreaking for the family," Sen Sgt Hess said.

"I've got a young fella around that age and I'd be shattered, I'd be beside myself.

"I can only feel for the family involved."

Sen Sgt Hess said it's unclear at this stage what caused the car to hit a telephone pole.

"I can't confirm or deny that speed was a factor," Sen Sgt Hess said.

"The Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating but it's just a horrible accident."

Dozens of friends of Mr McPherson's gathered at the crash scene to lay flowers and comfort each other in honour of their mate.

Douglas Abdul-Rahman graduated from Ignatius Park College alongside Mr McPherson in 2018 and said he would be remembered as 'one of the best'.

"I grew up with him since Grade 3, he was just a great guy," Mr Abdul-Rahman said.

"He'd always have a joke and was there for everyone but he knew when to be serious too."

The pair played rugby union together for Brothers and said his mate always 'gave it a good crack' on the footy field just as he did in life.

"He threw himself at anything," Mr Abdul-Rahman said.

"He just always had to be first at everything and be the best."

Jeremy McPherson killed in car accident in Percy Street, West End. Picture: Evan Morgan

Another good friend, Liam Gorka was with Mr McPherson the night before the horrible crash and said everyone was in complete disbelief this has happened.

"You just don't think this could happen to one of your mates," Mr Gorka said.

"He was a great guy, he deserved the world."

The accident comes after a horror month of tragedy on North Queensland roads.

"It's just disappointing, the amount of effort the community puts in to make people aware but it's just not sinking in." Act Sen Sgt Hess said.

Sen-Sgt Hess said emergency workers have been affected by the loss of lives.

"At the end of the day when an incident happens someone's got to put their hand up to attend and it becomes a snowball effect for us too, stress levels rise." He said.

Mr McPherson was travelling alone.