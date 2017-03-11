30°
News

Family and friends remember Sharon's life

Caitlan Charles | 11th Mar 2017 6:28 PM
The memorial service of Sharon Margaret Edwards at the Anglican Christ Church Cathedral at Grafton on Saturday, 11th March, 2017.
The memorial service of Sharon Margaret Edwards at the Anglican Christ Church Cathedral at Grafton on Saturday, 11th March, 2017. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHARON Margaret Edwards was remembered by her family and friends as a devoted mother, sister, aunty, daughter, wife, cousin, friend, teacher and college at her memorial service on Saturday afternoon.

The mood was sombre as more than 150 people filled the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton to say goodbye to Mrs Edwards.

The memorial service was an opportunity for Mrs Edwards sons, Eli, Josh and Zac, her family and friends to say goodbye to Mrs Edwards after she went missing two years ago.

Friend Rex Green described Mrs Edwards as a fun loving woman who brought joy into the lives of everyone around her.

"Of all the amazing things Sharon did, her greatest achievement of all was mother two her three boys, the loves of her life," Mr Green said.

"Sharon always gre up saying she only wanted boys, well she got three of them, Josh, Eli and Zac, she loved them and they loved her.

"Sharon was a dedicated and loving mother and would tell just about anyone how proud she was of her boys."

With a few funny anecdotes about Sharon's time travelling and a particular story about her dad picking her up from the school dance in his pyjamas, Mr Green described Mrs Edwards love of teaching, travel, her life long friend Christina and in particular, her granddaughter Harlow.

"When Sharon heard she was going to have a granddaughter, she (was very happy), she told her family she was told by a psychic that she would have a little girl with blonde hair," Mr Green said.

"And she loved to tell everybody that she was right.

"Anyone who knew Sharon would know that her phone and her computer were full of pictures of her granddaughter."

Mr Green said her unconditional love, smile and infectious laugh would be missed by everyone.

"We all love you Sharon, wherever you are, we hope you are happy and know how much your family misses you."

Another friend, Julie Jameson, read a poem that captured Mrs Edwards life, laugh and loves.

"Hi girl, I often hear you say and then since that fateful day, your joyful voice still caries clearly, you have so many friends you love so dearly," Ms Jameson began.

"That January trip to Sydney city, those fun times at the show Chitty Chitty, Thai food at meeting your long time friend Christine ... Along came Harlow, she changed your world, you talked of your dad and his love of horses, you had so much respect for him..."

"You started meditation ... us girls came together with one common goal, to spiritually grow and share love untold...

"Many things go unsaid in this tribute Shaz, but we all remember your pizzazz, your smiling face was here one day and gone without warning...

"We all miss you so much, how nice would it be to once more feel your touch."

Mrs Edwards son Eli also spoke at the funeral, reading from the book of Ecclesiastes.

Mrs Edwards estranged husband, John, who has been named by police as a suspect in her disappearance, was not at the funeral.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  christ church cathedral memorial sharon edwards

Hubba Bubbas and mummas get social

Hubba Bubbas and mummas get social

A new mothers group that's encouraging mothers to get out there and support each other.

Ghosts' leader hopes to find first grade side at trial

Grafton Ghosts dummy half Todd Cameron makes a break during a recent training run at Frank McGuren Field.

While Wicks won't be on field, the coach has plenty of work to do.

Council general manager Scott Greensill resigns

Scott Greensill

Resignation came into effect from 5pm Friday

SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Worrying time for league

North Queensland Cowboys superstar playmaker Johnathan Thurston has been quite vocal about the changes to the NRL salary cap in the last month with players still worried about the lack of decision on 2018's cap size.

Salary cap works for teams, but not for players

Local Partners

Family and friends remember Sharon's life

Memorial service held for Sharon Edwards to give family and friends the opportunity to say goodbye

Cars on show for mental health

Steve Johnstone with his ute dedicated to his son Johno, who he lost to suicide two years ago.

Show and shine for mental health a great success

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

A scene from Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday. The film makes it national debut at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on March 16.

Don't miss out Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience

AcaPelicans take Plunge with singing workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

Find your voice with the AcaPelicans

Take a bite of Fat Picnic

Bringe your grrove and your dancing shoes to the Pacific Hotel for one big Fat Picnic

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

The High-light Of High Street

51 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 125,000

You will be the envy of many if you buy this outstanding vacant block which is situated high on High Street with beautiful Clarence River and rural views. This...

BRICK AND TILE BEAUTY UNDER $300K

3 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $297,000

It's quite clear the market is rising in our 2460 area and low set brick and tile homes remain at the height of our buyer's wish lists. This immaculate home is...

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 PRICE CHANGE...

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

OWNER WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU - RENT APPRAISED UP TO $275 per week

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 PRICE REDUCED...

IDEAL for a young couple or retiree - this beautiful timber cottage is packed with character and boasts a new kitchen and modern bathroom. Tidy and functional...

FULLY FURNISHED MINNIE WATER NEST EGG TO BE AUCTIONED

1 Grevillia Parade, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

There's something very astounding about the towering height of some beachside homes. Pointing high into the sky stretching for views; million dollar price tags...

SOLID INVESTING

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $279,000

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the immediate...

Room For The Entire Family

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 $458,500

Are you looking for a large family home that will accommodate the whole family? Look no further. Located in one of the most desirable, family friendly cul-de-sacs...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 $199000

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!