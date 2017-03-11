Family and friends remember Sharon's life

The memorial service of Sharon Margaret Edwards at the Anglican Christ Church Cathedral at Grafton on Saturday, 11th March, 2017.

SHARON Margaret Edwards was remembered by her family and friends as a devoted mother, sister, aunty, daughter, wife, cousin, friend, teacher and college at her memorial service on Saturday afternoon.

The mood was sombre as more than 150 people filled the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton to say goodbye to Mrs Edwards.

The memorial service was an opportunity for Mrs Edwards sons, Eli, Josh and Zac, her family and friends to say goodbye to Mrs Edwards after she went missing two years ago.

Friend Rex Green described Mrs Edwards as a fun loving woman who brought joy into the lives of everyone around her.

"Of all the amazing things Sharon did, her greatest achievement of all was mother two her three boys, the loves of her life," Mr Green said.

"Sharon always gre up saying she only wanted boys, well she got three of them, Josh, Eli and Zac, she loved them and they loved her.

"Sharon was a dedicated and loving mother and would tell just about anyone how proud she was of her boys."

With a few funny anecdotes about Sharon's time travelling and a particular story about her dad picking her up from the school dance in his pyjamas, Mr Green described Mrs Edwards love of teaching, travel, her life long friend Christina and in particular, her granddaughter Harlow.

"When Sharon heard she was going to have a granddaughter, she (was very happy), she told her family she was told by a psychic that she would have a little girl with blonde hair," Mr Green said.

"And she loved to tell everybody that she was right.

"Anyone who knew Sharon would know that her phone and her computer were full of pictures of her granddaughter."

Mr Green said her unconditional love, smile and infectious laugh would be missed by everyone.

"We all love you Sharon, wherever you are, we hope you are happy and know how much your family misses you."

Another friend, Julie Jameson, read a poem that captured Mrs Edwards life, laugh and loves.

"Hi girl, I often hear you say and then since that fateful day, your joyful voice still caries clearly, you have so many friends you love so dearly," Ms Jameson began.

"That January trip to Sydney city, those fun times at the show Chitty Chitty, Thai food at meeting your long time friend Christine ... Along came Harlow, she changed your world, you talked of your dad and his love of horses, you had so much respect for him..."

"You started meditation ... us girls came together with one common goal, to spiritually grow and share love untold...

"Many things go unsaid in this tribute Shaz, but we all remember your pizzazz, your smiling face was here one day and gone without warning...

"We all miss you so much, how nice would it be to once more feel your touch."

Mrs Edwards son Eli also spoke at the funeral, reading from the book of Ecclesiastes.

Mrs Edwards estranged husband, John, who has been named by police as a suspect in her disappearance, was not at the funeral.