Family and friends say goodbye to Laurie

FOND FAREWELL: Musican Roger Green sings the praises of the late Laurie Stephenson at the much-loved Copmanhurst campdrafter funeral held yesterday.

FOND FAREWELL: Musican Roger Green sings the praises of the late Laurie Stephenson at the much-loved Copmanhurst campdrafter funeral held yesterday.

IT WAS standing room only at Christ Church Cathedral yesterday as hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Copmanhurst campdrafting and sporting Laurie Clifford Stephenson.

Family and friends from across the Clarence Valley and Australia gathered to pay their respects to Mr Stephenson, 84, who died on September 6.

Family friend Sandra Leslie said Mr Stephenson's life could be summed up in two sayings: "he loved, and he was loved, and he was a gentle man who was a gentleman”.

Ms Leslie said Mr Stephenson was born in Grafton and lived his early life on the Barretts Creek homestead, where his father was a stockman and he began his lifelong love of horses.

After leaving Grafton High, Mr Stephenson returned to Barretts Creek and worked as a stockman, before entering National Service in 1954.

He met his future wife Elaine at a dance at Coaldale Hall, and Ms Leslie said love blossomed from that first dance. "They were married in this very church in 1959, the beginning of a wonderful partnership a journey of some 59 years,” she said.

Copmanhurst campdraft legend Laurie Stephenson was fondly remembered at Christ Church Cathedral. Jarrard Potter

Mr Stephenson became a campdraft legend in the saddle of Blue Moon Mystic, and Ms Leslie said many friendships were formed within the campdrafting community.

"Laurie was a humble man who was never too busy to be interested in you and what you were doing, time for both you and your family, empathy for your situation and wise words of encouragement,” Ms Leslie said.