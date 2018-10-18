Family business on the market after 70 years of service

FOR SALE: Marcia Carney, of Carney's Shoes in Maclean, is putting the long-time family business up for sale.

IT IS one of Maclean's oldest remaining family businesses, and for co-owner Marcia Carney, while it will be sad to see it go, it's time fora change.

Alongside fellow owners Patricia Skinner (nee Carney) and Stephanie Tunsted, Ms Skinner said that a decision had to be made.

"When you put a shop on the market, it could be three months, it could be three years, and we're looking to travel and step back from the business, so we decided to pick a date,” she said.

"But we're not shutting the doors, how long it takes is how long it takes.”

After Mackelly's and Sid Jones' butchery, the shoe store is Maclean's third longest running family business, spending all of its 70-odd years bar six months in its current location on River St.

"We moved it upstairs above the other arcade while my dad built the arcade here in 1978,” Ms Carney said.

The three current owners have run the store since 2001, and while the local support had always been there, Ms Carney said that around 30-40 per cent of their trade came from tourists.

"We have people travel from all over who come to Yamba or Brooms Head, and they only have the major shoe stores who sell the same thing. We have different shoes, and most of the firms we buy from we've been dealing with for 30-40 years, and we don't have any problems with them,” she said.

"We get shoes from Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany and all over.”

As for why the locals have helped keep the business viable, Ms Carney said it was simple.

"We're tried and tested - we just keep trying to get what customers want and we cover everything,” she said.

A voice from around the corner adds: "It's the best selection as well.”

"I never get sick of hearing it,” Ms Carney said.

"Ever since we put the business on the market, we've had lots of people coming in saying we can't leave them.

"It's been a great business to be part of.”

The business is listed through selling agent Michelle Gillies at Yamba Iluka Real Estate.