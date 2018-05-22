Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surfing dogs are a huge hit at Noosa Festival of Surfing.
Surfing dogs are a huge hit at Noosa Festival of Surfing. SURFSHOTS NOOSA
News

Family company pulls pin on world-famous surfing festival

21st May 2018 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE company that founded the Noosa Festival of Surfing has severed its business ties with the world-famous event largely due to financial issues.

CEO Sam Smith said it was with "great regret and sadness" that the family company Phil Jarratt Communications would no long be running the world's biggest surfing festival.

It started the event in 1998 and has run it for 15 of its 21 years.

"We have had many highs but also many lows, and the financial struggle of these past few years has taken its toll," she said.

"The passion that our family shares for this event is what has kept it running for so many years.

"The decision to not continue has been one of the hardest our family has had to face."

Ms Smith said increasing costs and the lack of corporate support were the main reason the "current template was no longer sustainable".

She also cited Noosa Council's new event policy, restrictions from surrounding stakeholders, and topographical issues due to increasing Noosa beach erosion.

"The company, and our family, would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us in so many ways over so many years, and helped to create an event that has placed Noosa on the world stage as a major surfing destination," she said.

"But even more importantly, we want to thank all of those who have contributed to the spirit of aloha that has graced the Noosa Festival of Surfing throughout our tenure, and made it unique in the world of surfing."

Festival co-founder Phil Jarratt added: "It's a very sad day for us, but nothing is forever. I just hope that the legacy is not lost, that Noosa will continue to celebrate its surfing roots and its proud position as one of only 10 world surfing reserves."

noosa council noosa festival of surfing sam smith
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

    MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

    News Missing Gold Coast man motorbike found in Clarence on Sunday, and police are asking for assistance

    Police seek second man over kidnapping

    Police seek second man over kidnapping

    Crime Police are “very interested” in talking to the 20-year-old.

    NDIS plan to change autism rules

    premium_icon NDIS plan to change autism rules

    Health A secret plan could impact thousands of people with autism

    'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

    'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

    Environment Community disgusted by environmental vandalism

    Local Partners