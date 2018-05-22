Family company pulls pin on world-famous surfing festival

THE company that founded the Noosa Festival of Surfing has severed its business ties with the world-famous event largely due to financial issues.

CEO Sam Smith said it was with "great regret and sadness" that the family company Phil Jarratt Communications would no long be running the world's biggest surfing festival.

It started the event in 1998 and has run it for 15 of its 21 years.

"We have had many highs but also many lows, and the financial struggle of these past few years has taken its toll," she said.

"The passion that our family shares for this event is what has kept it running for so many years.

"The decision to not continue has been one of the hardest our family has had to face."

Ms Smith said increasing costs and the lack of corporate support were the main reason the "current template was no longer sustainable".

She also cited Noosa Council's new event policy, restrictions from surrounding stakeholders, and topographical issues due to increasing Noosa beach erosion.

"The company, and our family, would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us in so many ways over so many years, and helped to create an event that has placed Noosa on the world stage as a major surfing destination," she said.

"But even more importantly, we want to thank all of those who have contributed to the spirit of aloha that has graced the Noosa Festival of Surfing throughout our tenure, and made it unique in the world of surfing."

Festival co-founder Phil Jarratt added: "It's a very sad day for us, but nothing is forever. I just hope that the legacy is not lost, that Noosa will continue to celebrate its surfing roots and its proud position as one of only 10 world surfing reserves."