PROUD FAMILY: Sisters Tayla and Paige Mackey sit in front of the brass plaques they helped unveil at the South Grafton Remembrance Day ceremony. Their grandfather organised the plaques, and their great-grandfather fought in New Guinea in World War II.
Family connection keeps Remembrance Day spirit alive

12th Nov 2019 1:00 AM
WITH THEIR great-grandfather's medals on their chest, sisters Tayla and Paige Mackey were just some of the many children who unveiled commemorative plaques at South Grafton's Remembrance day service.

And their grandmother Nola Mackey couldn't be more proud.

"I'm very proud to see them do the job. It's great for the kids to get involved with the service,” she said.

Ms Mackey's grandfather, William James Crowcock, served in World War II in Borneo for 17 months and later returned to service in North Queensland.

With two uncles who died in prisoner of war camps, days of commemoration like Remembrance Day were an important part of the family history.

"My brother and sister were in the Air Force, but not during war time, so there is a real family connection,” she said.

"And the grandchildren really get that, and always march at Anzac Day.”

Commemorative Services coordinator Bob Hayes said the plaques were an idea of South Grafton RSL Sub Branch member Fred Norris, the girl's grandfather, and were an addition to the recent revamp of the cenotaph.

"We had the timelines for the conflicts, but also one for the ode, one for poppies, and one for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander servicemen, which was designed with artist Irene Daley,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

