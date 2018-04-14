Grafton's very own Day Out Caitlan Charles Full Profile Login to follow

WITH more and more music and food events popping up in the Clarence Valley, the area is thriving with things the community and local businesses can throw their support behind.

One of the businesses that is trying to put Grafton's name back on the map is the Grafton District Services Club, which is hosting the next big music event in town.

The Grafton Day Out, a gourmet street food truck and music festival, is just around the corner.

The brain child of Alice Williams and the GDSC's Kristy Essex, the Grafton Day Out will be a day for the whole family, with local musicians providing the soundtrack.

The Ninth Chapter, Micka Scene, Tullara Connors and Anna and Jed will take to the stage amid the aromas of the Design Collective's food trucks.

Ms Essex said there would also be schools and dance troops performing.

"Studio One Dance Academy is going to do a few performances and Grafton High will also be performing," she said.

The two have put a lot of work into the mini festival, which has taken a while to get the backing it needed.

"It sounds like a lot of work, which it obviously is, but since Alice and I have been working together we thought we could do it (together)," Ms Essex said.

Ms Williams said the event was about providing something fun for locals.

"It's really about that community engagement, wanting to put something on for Grafton locals," she said.

"Obviously visitors are welcome but for Grafton locals it's affordable and they can have a whole day out."

The free-entry event will be held in the carpark and grassy space of the GDSC.

"We want people to come and park themselves there all day," Ms Williams said.

There will be plenty of entertainment for children, with a jumping castle and craft activities.

"Bring a picnic rug and some pillows if you want and chill out," she said.

Ms Essex said this event was part of the community-orientated path the club was taking.

"That's why we do a lot of school holiday activities things now," she said.

Listen out

The Ninth Chapter Maddison Chanel Whitford

The Ninth Chapter

Perfectly capturing the dynamic funk and groove style, The Ninth Chapter has become a mainstay on the Australian music scene.

Originally from Grafton and now split up over the North Coast, the band released a new single, Waterfall, in October last year. While remaining firmly in the funk genre that has won them rave reviews across the country, ͞Waterfall͟ harnesses an unmistakable soul and blues undercurrent that signals the next evolution in The Ninth Chapter's sound.

Byron Bay artist Micka Scene will be in Grafton for the festival. Contributed

Micka Scene

Micka Scene is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Byron Bay, who pioneered the Cajon solo artist combination before it became popular. His voice and song-writing hit straight to the heart, with stories of love, the environment, heartbreak and life on the road.

Tullara Connors

Tullara Connors plays at the Jacaranda River Feast. Adam Hourigan

Ramornie singer-songwriter Tullara Connors is one of our home-grown gems. The 23-year-old has developed a reputation as one of the country's brightest up-and-coming performers. Renowned for her guitar playing, described as beautifully complex and intricate while within an instant raw and powerful, Tullara has an endearing stage presence full of honesty and swagger.

Anna and Jedd, two new faces on the Clarence Valley music scene. Contributed

Anna and Jed

This indie/folk couple from Yamba are one of the newest acts on the Clarence Valley music scene. Living a life of surf and travel, they bring a relaxed yet adventurous vibe to the stage. You will immediately feel as if you are on a journey around the world with them.

The Grafton Day Out is from 11am-9pm on April 21.