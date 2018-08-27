Family demands answers after dad's sudden hospital death

DEVASTATING: John Riley, 78, died on August 9 at Bundaberg Hospital from septic shock.

A FAMILY left distraught by the loss of a beloved grandfather is demanding Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service take responsibility for the 78-year-old's sudden death.

John Riley died on August 9 after spending six nights at Bundaberg Hospital.

He was admitted in the early hours of August 3 for back pain after he woke up screaming and confused in his bed at home.

His wife, who'd been counting down the months to their 60th wedding anniversary, called an ambulance immediately.

After a number of tests, Mr Riley received a working diagnosis of Transient Ischaemic Attack (stroke-like symptoms which resolve spontaneously). The diagnosis served as an explanation for his confusion at initial presentation.

A wedge fracture in his spine was also identified - a possible explanation for his pain.

Mr Riley was admitted for close monitoring and further investigation, with a plan for an MRI of the spine also made.

Six days later, he was dead, with his death certificate pointing to septic shock as the cause.

But daughter Tanya Riley, 38, refuses to accept that as the sole reason her dad died so suddenly.

"Everything when he went in was normal," Ms Riley told the NewsMail.

"He was admitted with no infections, no sign of golden staff, no fever and his white cells were normal."

In a complaint filed 24 hours before he died, Ms Riley stated a catheter in her father's arm had been bleeding significantly over his bedding and was not changed or cleaned for more than a day.

"The catheter plaster had lifted and was a contaminated mess with blood," the complaint read.

On August 6 Mr Riley's condition dramatically deteriorated, resulting in his transfer to the Intensive Care Unit.

There it was discovered he had golden staff, a urinary tract infection, impaired cardiac function and injuries to his heart muscle and kidneys.

After managing his condition with antibiotics, fluids and oxygen, Mr Riley was transferred back to the ward on August 7.

In her complaint, Ms Riley said a doctor had spoken to four family members and stated her dad's infection was "due to the catheter being left unattended in his left arm".

She told the NewsMail Mr Riley became increasingly distressed after returning to the ward and that her 74-year-old mother had been "left to handle her husband herself ... due to staff availability".

"Mother had to hold him down because he was in so much pain and was trying to jump out of his bed," Ms Riley said.

On August 8, the decision was made to cease active care and Mr Riley was transitioned to palliation.

But his daughter said she and her family never agreed to stop treatment.

"We didn't sign anything that said cease of care. I want to see some documentation of that," she said.

In a report carried out by the Clinical Forensic Medicine Unit in Brisbane, issues were drawn to Mr Riley's care and his infection.

Addressing State Coroner Terry Ryan, Anthea Woolcock said it had been noted "by the treating team that no observations were recorded in (Mr Riley's) chart between 2am and 3pm on August 7".

"I can find no recorded observations in the records available to me between the return from Intensive Care and the decision to cease active treatment," she wrote.

"It is unlikely this has altered the outcome, but should perhaps be a point of review for the ward practices in this case."

Ms Woolcock also drew attention to Mr Riley's infection, which she said could possibly be explained by a hospital acquired infection.

"However, the initial presentation following acute confusion ... may equally represent the first presentation of an infection," she said.

"In older ... persons, a fever and even white cell responses on blood tests may not develop in the presence of infection.

"The rise in C-reactive protein (which indicates inflammation) generally lags the commencement of an infection, so a sudden elevation ... on August 7 would possibly suggest that infection preceded that blood test by some days.

"It would be very difficult to conclude that the infection was necessarily, nor even probably, hospital acquired in this case."

Angry over the gap in observation, Mr Riley's family believes the break in monitoring, along with the 78-year-old's infected catheter and "neglectful treatment" were the reasons behind his death.

"Why weren't they watching him?" Ms Riley said.

"It's too contradicting, everything was clear in the medical examiner report, but now they're saying maybe he had it (the infection) prior to coming in."

Ms Riley said she, her six sons and the rest of their close-knit family were "traumatically destroyed" by her dad's death.

"We are going to push this," she said.

The grieving family has already started seeking legal advice and is on the way to having Mr Riley's report examined by another doctor.

"We know there's more stuff that should have been noted in Ms Woolcock's report and we have contacted the office of the State Coroner. He is willing to give his findings to another independent examiner," Ms Riley said.

"So no one else goes through this, because it's disgusting."

Four days after Mr Riley died, State Coroner Terry Ryan signed a report stating no further investigation or autopsy was necessary.

Identifying septic shock as the cause of death, the death certificate also noted Mr Riley's previous heart bypass and heart valve replacement, which took place three years prior to his passing, and his heart failure and rheumatoid arthritis (pre-existing conditions).

A spokesperson for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said they were in the process of reviewing the care that was provided to Mr Riley.

"(We) will not pre-empt the findings of the review by making public comment," the spokesperson said.