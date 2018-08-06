Family Dental sweeps Clarence Valley Business Awards

OVER THE MOON: The crew from Family Dental Grafton and Yamba celebrate a big night at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, including Business of the Year for Family Dental Grafton.

OVER the past four years, Dr Willem Espag and Dr Aninke Lippert watched as some of the biggest and most successful businesses in the Clarence Valley took to the stage to collect the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards top prize, the Business of the Year.

The owners of Family Dental Grafton and Yamba were inspired by the achievements of SPAR Maclean, Farmer Lou's and the like, and one day hoped to join them.

On Saturday night, their dream became reality when Family Dental Grafton was crowned the 2018 Business of the Year.

In a good night for the Family Dental team, the Grafton store also claimed Best New Business, Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Fitness and Wellbeing, while Family Dental Yamba took out the Professional Services (more than six employees) Award and was inducted into the CVBEA Hall of Fame.

When accepting the awards, Dr Espag proved he had more than one trick up his sleeve, with the impromptu magician's performance of confetti and streamers a reflection of the fun environment at Family Dental Grafton which helped earned them the award.

"It's because we have fun, we like what we do and we get to live out our dream in a really beautiful place and spend our days with our kids and every day we go to work we have fun and we have a good relationship with everybody,” he said.

"(The Business of the Year Award) was totally unexpected but totally amazing. I was not expecting it at all, but we're so happy. We're over the moon.”

Opened less than two years ago, Dr Lippert said the award win was a result of the unique environment at Family Dental Grafton as well as their staff.

"Without our team, we wouldn't be who we are and I think our team is just so important, we gel so well and we love what we do and we get to have fun every day,” Dr Lippert said.

"People are sick of old-fashioned dentistry where they're scared of sitting in the chair. That's what I wanted to be when I became a dentist I wanted to prove everyone else wrong and show that dentistry can be fun and we can be amazing and affordable and we can be good at what we do and proud of it.

"We love what we do, and then we get this funky environment at Family Dental Grafton where it's a bit bigger and it's bright and colourful. We structured it around an environment where it doesn't feel white and clinical ... and of course, if we as the owners and the dentists are happy and enjoying our work the staff enjoy it, and it our staff are happy we enjoy it and our patients enjoy it, it's a knock-on effect for all of us.”

Dr Espag and Dr Lippert thanked their Family Dental Grafton practice manager Ellie Bland and Family Dental Yamba practice manager Dwarne McPee and their entire team of Dr Valeriya Matveeva, Estelle Venter, Rebecca Lindsay, Nikitta Griffiths, Cheryl Coleman, Vanessa Ryan, Kate Thompson and Kim Shriane.