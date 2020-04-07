Family devastated and left homeless after storm

DEVASTATING: A large gum tree crush a home at Clarenza on Monday night, leaving a family of five homeless.

AS IF losing their family home after it was destroyed by a fallen tree was bad enough, a Clarenza family are now facing the daunting prospect of being homeless this Easter as they try and search for somewhere to live in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kathleen Rolls, her husband Jamie and their three kids, who have special needs, were all lucky to avoid injury when a storm lashed their Four Mile Lane home on Monday night.

The strong winds managed to bring down a large gum tree, which fell on their home and almost crushed two children who were asleep inside the house at the time.

“We dragged two kids out from under the tree, they’re very lucky to still be here,” Ms Rolls said.

“That’s what we say to the kids, they might have lost everything but at least we’re all still alive.”

Ms Rolls said she was astonished by how devastating the storm was, and described the wind as being like “a tornado”.

“If we didn’t park our car where we did and if the house wasn’t built right I don’t think we would have survived,” she said.

With the storm not only claiming their rental property but also their two cars and many personal belongings, Ms Rolls said the family has no where to go.

“We had five days emergency accommodation in a hotel, but after that we’re homeless,” she said.

“At the moment we’re trying to keep the kids settled, they have special needs so we’re trying to get some stability back into their lives.

“Where we go after tomorrow, we don’t know. We’re applying for rentals but with this virus around it’s hard for us to do anything. It’s scary.”

If you are able to assist the Rolls family, contact newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au