Family ‘distraught’ as search continues for fishermen

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is assisting in the search for the two missing fishermen off the Coffs Coast.

POLICE have confirmed one of the fishermen on board a vessel that has been reported missing off the Coffs Coast is an experienced boatie.

The 70-year-old local from Valla Beach, as well as a 37-year-old man from the South Coast logged on with Marine Rescue NSW before they left the Jetty Boat Ramp in a five-metre aluminium runabout at about 6am yesterday, December 29.

They then headed toward Sawtell Reef.

Police said the surf at the time was choppy, and there was swell of more than a metre.

The alarm was raised at about 6.45pm last night when the men failed to return their car, and a search commenced.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Peter Hayes said the families of the men have been "distraught."

Chief Inspector Peter Hayes addresses the media at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He said the men had everything required on board, including life jackets and an EPIRB, however the EPIRB has not been activated.

Local police, the Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter are today searching within a 320 sqm nautical mile area off the Coffs Coast.

"The currents are very strong at this stage, the wind is blowing south-easterly so it's quite possible they will be located, we still have high hopes," Insp Hayes said.

"(The family) were absolutely distraught and still are. We hope we can find these men."

Insp Hayes urged any other boaties who may have seen a vessel in distress yesterday to contact police and provide details.