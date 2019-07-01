Menu
FAMILY AFFAIR: Rebecca, Trinity, Jamiaca Yager, Tennyson and Mark Yager took out the "Spirit of Westlawn" award for their ensemble on Westlawn Black and Gold Fashions. Adam Hourigan
News

Family effort rewarded with Spirit of Westlawn prize

Lesley Apps
by
1st Jul 2019 12:00 AM
IT WAS evident on Sunday Westlawn Race Day was not only about racing but family and community.

The Spirit of Westlawn Family prize this year went to long-time supporters of the event, the Yager family, parents Mark and Rebecca, who remembered their youth spent attending the signature Clarence Valley event.

Now with a young family of their own, their children have "grown up going to the races" Mrs Yager said.

Mr Yager said: "We particularly like Westlawn Day because it's a special family day.

"It's easy for us to come along because we only live a couple of blocks away."

The family's impressive combination of black and gold attire was a standout.

Also well known for their annual fashion impact during the July Carnival are the women from the Filipino Australia Community Group, who go all out with their ensembles particularly on Westlawn day.

 

Women from the Flilpino-Australia Community Group show off their black and gold ensembles at Westlawn Day.
Women from the Flilpino-Australia Community Group show off their black and gold ensembles at Westlawn Day. Lesley Apps

Member Jeanet Bodimeade said the group had come to the races for the past eight years and loved the opportunity to dress up.

"Our friend Luz Everson got us involved in the races," Ms Bodimeade said.

"She dragged me along one year and then it just continued with more and more of us coming each year."

The group has monthly gatherings in Grafton and always enjoyed the social aspect of the racing carnival.

"We all get ready together," Ms Bodimeade said.

"This morning we had breakfast at my place and then after the races today we will go back there and have a Filipino feast."

